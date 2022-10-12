Microsoft Surface 9 Pro is presented! Here are the features

Introducing the Surfaca Laptop 5 and Studio 2 Plus desktop computers, Microsoft also introduced the new Surface Pro 9 model.

As in October last year, Microsoft has again introduced a new Surface Pro model. Introducing the Surfaca Laptop 5 and Studio 2 Plus desktop computers at the event, the company also introduced a new Surface Pro 9 model.

The Surface Pro 9 comes with a 5G option

Over the past 10 years, the Surface Pro has undergone only minor changes in design and usability. By doing the same with the Surface Pro 9 model, Microsoft is instead focusing on the processor and other characteristics of the device.

The first noticeable change in the new model was the integration of Intel-supported Surface Pro and Surface Pro X with ARM support under one roof. Although the Pro X differed from the regular Surface Pro only in a thinner case, it was offered with a special processor called SQ, the fruit of Microsoft and Qualcomm collaboration.

The model, which was introduced with SQ 1 and SQ 2 chips in previous generations, this time comes with an SQ 3 processor, with the X tag removed. Another change in the model was the addition of 5G support. The new model is called the Surface Pro with 5G support from Microsoft.

The Intel-based version of the Surface Pro will come with Intel 12th generation processors. The Intel-based Surface Pro 9 contains new processors and features, as well as new colors. new colors; it was named platinum, graphite, sapphire and forest. There is also a special version with a blue floral print for the tablet cover, released in a limited edition.

In both models, we see that the most important changes have affected processors. Another great innovation is that the Surface Pro has now said goodbye to 3.5mm headphone jacks. Previously, the Pro X did not have such a connector, but standard Surface Pro models included a headphone jack.

You can compare the Surface Pro 9 with its 5G-enabled version and the previous generation in the table below.

Surface Pro 8 Surface Pro 9 Surface Pro 9 with 5G

13-inch PixelSense display, 2880 x 1920 13-inch PixelSense display, 2880 x 1920 13-inch PixelSense display, 2880 x 1920

120 Hz screen refresh rate, 120 Hz Dolby Vision screen refresh rate, automatic color management and 120 Hz Dolby Vision IQ screen refresh rate

Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1185G7 processor of the 11th generation Intel Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U processor of the 12th generation Microsoft SQ 3 Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3

8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB (LPDDR4x RAM) 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB (LPDDR5 RAM) 8 GB, 16 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)

SSD Options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB SSD Options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB SSD Options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

TPM 2.0 chip with BitLocker support TPM 2.0 chip with BitLocker support Advanced security management with Microsoft Pluton

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.1, support nanoSIM and eSIM11, s5G (mmWave or Sub-6, depending on the market)

Up to 16 hours of battery life Up to 15.5 hours of battery life batteries Up to 19 hours of battery life

Front camera with a resolution of 1080 pixels (Windows Hello face support) 10 MP rear camera, 4K video Front camera with a resolution of 1080 pixels (Windows Hello face is supported) 10 MP rear camera, 4K video Front camera with a resolution of 1080 pixels (Windows Hello and Windows Studio Effects faces are supported) )) 10 MP rear camera, 4K video

2 USB-C ports (USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4), 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 Surface Connect port, 2 USB-C ports (USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4), 1 Surface Connect port, 2 USB-C ports (USB 3.2) ; 1 Nano-SIM card, 1 Surface Connect port

So, what do you think about the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 model and its features? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.