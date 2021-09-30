Microsoft Store Will Have Third Party Apps Like Epic Games And Amazon

Microsoft Store: On Tuesday (28), Microsoft announced via a blog post that it will allow third-party apps in its store, starting with Epic Games and Amazon, that will be available first for Windows 11 and then for the previous version.

“Like any other app, third-party store apps will have a product detail page that can be found by searching or browsing – so users can easily find and install them. Amazon and Epic Games will be bringing their apps to the Microsoft Store in the coming months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores in the future as well,” explained the publication.

Remember that this decision looks very similar to the one taken by Epic, and appears to have fewer restrictions than those faced by other companies in the Apple store.

