Microsoft Store Leaks Dying Light: Platinum Edition; Date and Contents

Dying Light: Platinum Edition; Microsoft Store anticipates the launch of Dying Light: Platinum Edition, an edition that includes the full game and all the DLC released these years.Microsoft Store anticipates the release of Dying Light: Platinum Edition, the “richer version” of Techland’s popular work. According to the Redmond digital store, this edition accompanies the base game with four additional content and seventeen cosmetic packages.
Dying Light: Platinum Edition; date and contents
Those DLC packs include the main expansion, The Following, followed by Bozak Horde, Cuisine & Cargo, and Hellraid. Specifically, the latter debuted last year, which plunged us into collapsed dungeons of medieval skeletons.
The Platinum Edition also includes the full base game. In the profile, already hidden, it appeared May 27, 2021 as the launch date, although the price was not shown; no official communication from the study has transpired.
Then we leave you with the complete list of contents.
Dying Light – Full Game
Dying Light: The Following – Expansion with new story, map and more
Dying Light: Bozak Horde – Game Mode with Side Story
Hellraid – Game mode set in dark fantasy
Cuisine & Cargo – Two additional quarantine zones
Ultimate Survivor Bundle Pack
Crash Test Skin Pack
Fifth anniversary package
Harran Ranger Package
Gun Psycho Pack
Volatile Hunter Pack
White Death Pack
Vintage Gunslinger Pack
Rais Elite Package
Godfather Package
Harran Inmate Package
Retrowave Package
SHU Warrior Package
Volkan Combat Armor Pack
Classified Operation Package
Viking: Raiders of Harran Pack
Harran Tactical Unit Package
Techland’s next stop goes through Dying Light 2, the direct sequel to the title that gives rise to these lines. Last March 2021 the team itself pointed this year as the launch frame, although an exact date has not been confirmed in the calendar so far. It will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.