Microsoft Store Gives iFood Coupon On Purchases With Elo

Microsoft Store: A partnership between Microsoft Store Brasil and the Elo card will reward all customers who purchase products from the online store, such as games, applications and Microsoft services (including Microsoft 365 and Xbox subscriptions) with a R$30 coupon on iFood . To be eligible for the promotion, purchases must be made using the Elo credit card and must be worth more than $100.

The coupon can be used within the term of the offer, which runs until January 31, 2022. According to the eCommerce leader at Microsoft Store in Latin America, Lívia Ferreira, the campaign marks the beginning of the partnership with the Elo card, and arrives “at an opportune time, as customers can make their Christmas purchases and earn a bonus”,

How do I earn iFood voucher from the Microsoft Store?

Also on the part of Elo, the promotion is considered an exclusive Christmas benefit to its customers. “The purchase of one or more technological products or services is worth a food voucher at your favorite establishment”, summarizes Fillipi Nobre, Elo’s business development superintendent.

To be entitled to the benefit, the customer must register on the promotion page on the Elo website, make their purchases and pay with the Elo card in the credit function. Upon completion of the purchase, the person receives a coupon by CPF. For registration and more details about the Microsoft/Elo Christmas offer, just click on this link.