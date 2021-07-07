Microsoft Starts Testing New Office Interface

Microsoft has started testing the new Office design as of today. The company gave the first sign for these design changes last year, and last month it showcased Office’s new interface compatible with Windows 11. Users of the Office Insiders program will be able to test this interface already. Microsoft 365 subscribers will meet the new interface before the end of the year.

Microsoft, which gives Office’s toolbar a more rounded look; It also changed the appearance of some buttons in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. The software giant has signaled more striking innovations in the Office interface before. The company had switched from the striped interface to the command bar.

It seems that Microsoft will gradually implement the changes it has planned. The company doesn’t seem to be in a rush to change the classic design. Microsoft’s work on the adaptive command bar is still in progress.

The new Microsoft Office interface is available to testers on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Members of the Office Insiders program can already experience the new interface.