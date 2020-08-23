Microsoft Stands By Epic Against Apple. Microsoft filed a lawsuit not to cut back Apple’s support for the Unreal Engine developed by Epic Games.

The recent crisis between Apple and Epic Games suddenly fell on the agenda of the technology and especially the gaming industry like a bomb. Apple removed Epic Games’ popular game Fortnite from its store.

Epic Games, on the other hand, stated that Apple was not satisfied with the methods followed in in-app pricing. The reason Fortnite was removed was because of the direct purchase feature that came to the application, Apple could not receive the 30% commission.

Microsoft is also involved in the case

Epic Games filed an anti-trust application and went to court after its app was removed from the Apple Store and Google Play. In a statement, Apple threatened the company, saying they could remove Epic Games’ access to Apple’s developer tools.

On the other hand, such a move could have been the end of the Unreal Engine developed by Epic Games. Epic Games was also trying to impose a temporary restriction order to stop Apple to save the program, which has 11 million users on Mac and iOS devices.

Support for Epic Games came from another technology giant, Microsoft. In the petition filed by the company, he stated that it expressly supports Epic Games. Microsoft’s support becomes even more meaningful when we think that the case can continue for a longer period of time.

“The truth for game developers and gamers”

Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox, announced in a tweet that they support Epic Games. “Making sure Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is right for game developers and gamers.” used the expression.

Kevin Gammill, General Manager of Game Development Experience, another important name of Microsoft, also stated that they support Epic Games’ court application. Stating that the restriction to Unreal Engine will affect all game developers who have used or are using this engine, Gammill stated that they are against the access ban.

Microsoft, which felt the antitrust pressure soon, is on the same side with Epic Games this time. We will see together how the case will turn out.



