Microsoft Shows How The TPM 2.0 Module Works In Windows 11

Windows 11 has brought many improvements to users of a compatible PC or tablet. We have told you all of them so that you can decide whether or not it compensates you to install it on your machine. But one of the most important requirements and one that has caused many to be missed is the need for a TPM 2.0 chip. Today the most skeptical will find a clear answer from the firm itself with the latest video that shows how the TPM 2.0 module works in Windows 11.

The TPM 2.0 chip and virtualization-based security

The world of microprocessors and chips is vast and one small piece can completely change a configuration. Let’s think about a motherboard. By itself it does not work unless you put a power supply, a graphics card, a processor, a RAM memory and another internal storage. Ready, you already have a computer to which you can install an operating system and all kinds of compatible programs.

This is what you will find when configuring your machine or buying one already preconfigured, but in the case of a PC you will have to add one more thing. And is that the latest models must have a TPM 2.0 chip to use what Microsoft calls virtualization-based security or VBS. Today the firm has shared a video that perfectly explains the importance of this small module that can save you from more than one cyber attack.

That is basically its job. As explained in the video, the system uses a security technique based on virtualization. This means that the module separates all security and access data from the rest of the hardware, as if hiding it in a virtual fortress impossible to reach. Conventional viruses could attack different parts of a machine in search of flaws with which to gain remote access to control the computer, but without access to the login keys it is impossible to enter the computer. This works for both biometric keys and code keys.