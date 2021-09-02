Microsoft Sets Surface Line Event For September 22

Microsoft has confirmed an event to unveil new Surface line devices. The conference will take place on September 22, 2021, a Wednesday, at noon (Brasilia time).

The event will be the company’s last before the official launch of Windows 11, scheduled for October 5th. Soon, some of the releases must be compatible with the brand’s new operating system.

What to expect?

In all, there are at least three expected products. The most anticipated is the Surface Duo 2, the second generation of Microsoft’s two-screen smartphone. The expectation is that the model will correct defects of the previous device and introduce the model to new audiences. According to leaked benchmarks, it will have top-of-the-line configurations, including the Snapdragon 888 chip.

In addition, an update to the Surface Pro mainline could also appear: the latest model released, the Surface Pro 7 Plus, was aimed at the corporate market and a version for the conventional audience could appear.

Another expected news is a notebook, but the name of the device remains a mystery. The arrival of the Surface Book 4 would be expected, taking into account that the third model was introduced in 2020. However, speculation suggests that Microsoft may remodel the category and prefer to name the new 14″ model as Surface Laptop Pro.