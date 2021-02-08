Microsoft sets date to end classic Edge browser support

Microsoft has confirmed that the old version of the Microsoft Edge browser will be officially discontinued and removed from the Windows 10 system. It will be permanently replaced by the latest platform, which is based on the Chromium engine and started shipping in 2020.

The original Edge, called “Legacy” and originally launched in 2015, will officially lose support on March 9, 2021. As of this date, it no longer receives improvements and security updates, which means that its use is not more recommendable.

In addition, as part of the replacement, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge will become pre-installed software in the cumulative monthly updates for Windows 10, starting with the security package sent on April 13, 2021. This software uses the same code- source of browsers like Opera and Google Chrome.

Make a note in the agenda!

Anyone who already has the Edge based on Chromium installed, which is easily identified by the logo in shades of blue and green, will not feel any difference in Windows 10: the only novelty will be the removal of the old and obsolete version of the browser, which shares the logo in “E” format from its predecessor, Internet Explorer.

If you still use the Edge version “Legacy” on your computer, install the new version manually or use the browser of your choice as the default on the system to avoid losing data such as passwords, history and Favorites.