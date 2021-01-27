Microsoft sees strong increase in Xbox revenue

Last Tuesday (26), Microsoft released a report on its earnings for the fiscal quarter between October and December last year. In it, we can see that the company had a good profit margin for the period with the games sector.

The report released by the company shows that the launch of the Xbox Series X / S helped a lot in the sale of consoles with the record of an increase of 86% in comparison with what was seen in 2019.

It was also revealed that sales of Xbox content and services increased 40% year-over-year, and much of that came from Game Pass subscriptions and the acquisition of games from Microsoft studios and development partners.

Overall, the company’s gaming sector saw growth of 51%, recording an impressive $ 5 billion figure.