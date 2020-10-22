Microsoft says layoff has nothing to do with harassment

As we reported in the last 16, the then presenter of the Xbox Brasil channel, Isadora Basile, was dismissed from her position, which caused a lot of controversy, since she had been suffering criminal threats on her social networks coming mostly from followers of the extinct Xbox network channels. Thousand Degree.

At the time, Xbox Brazil limited itself to using its Twitter to issue a very vague note about what happened, as you can recall below:

Finally, today, October 22, Microsoft issued a new stance, this time directly to IGN, claiming: “We do not tolerate harassment or disrespect in any way and we act to help Isadora when the personal attacks against him were brought to our attention. . ”

“The schedule changes revealed last week are unrelated to this. They are a direct result of our continued effort to reach more players in more languages, with real-time news and information available on our worldwide news network, Xbox Wire” .

In practice, little or nothing has changed. Even though the claim is true, Isadora’s shutdown only legitimized the longings of the most toxic part of the Xbox enthusiast community on the Internet. However, it is clear that this position contradicts Isadora’s farewell note:

Não sou mais apresentadora da Xbox Brasil. pic.twitter.com/pytwIRhMIE — Isadora Basile (@IsadoraBasile) October 16, 2020

When stating that “Due to all these attacks, Microsoft found it the best option to disconnect from the position of presenter so that I am no longer exposed to situations like these”, Isadora directly contradicts the company’s new note. We followed the case.



