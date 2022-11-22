Microsoft Says It has offered Sony a 10-year contract to Keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation

Many regulatory bodies have launched investigations into Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft said it offered Sony a 10-year contract to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation.

Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was valued at about 50 billion pounds (68 billion US dollars). The move has drawn growing criticism, and many regulators have expressed their concern, in particular, about the future of the COD.

In the summer, Sony said that owning the Xbox Call Of Duty could lead to gamers switching to another console. “[COD] is so entrenched that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to compete,” the company said in a statement.

However, at the beginning of 2022, Microsoft made it clear that it intends to keep the long-running franchise on PlayStation and on different platforms.

Earlier this month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company is more focused on mobile devices than on Call Of Duty.

“The idea that Activision is completely dedicated to Call Of Duty on consoles is a construct that our competitor can create on consoles,” he said.

This happened after Spencer said that Microsoft intends to continue releasing Call Of Duty on Sony consoles, “as long as there is a PlayStation to send to.”

“We’re not taking Call Of Duty off the PlayStation… that’s not our intention,” he explained. “We’re not going to do that, and as long as there’s a PlayStation we can ship to, we intend to continue releasing Call Of Duty on PlayStation — similar to what we’ve been doing with Minecraft since we owned this game.”.

Speaking in a recent interview with the New York Times, Microsoft revealed further details of its latest Sony offering, saying it offered a 10-year deal on November 11 to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation.

According to Eurogamer, Sony did not respond to the NYT’s request when it reached out for comment.

A total of 16 regulatory bodies around the world have launched an investigation into Microsoft’s alleged takeover of Activision Blizzard to assess its likely impact on competition, including the European Commission.

In September, Sony said that giving Microsoft control over major Activision Blizzard games, such as COD, “will have serious negative consequences for gamers and the future of the gaming industry.”

It is reported that the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, went to Brussels to meet with EU regulators and personally appeal the Microsoft deal. However, during a conversation with the NYT, Microsoft accused Sony of misleading regulators. Ryan denied this claim.

“[Sony] overestimated the importance of Call Of Duty for its viability,” Microsoft said in an article.

In response, Ryan told the publication that this is “not true,” adding: “[Microsoft] is a tech giant with a long history of dominating industries […] It is very likely that the choice that gamers have today will disappear if this deal goes ahead.”