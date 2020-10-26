Microsoft reviews the news of its consoles in a new video

The Redmond company presents in a video demonstration the interface, the games and the characteristics of the machines.

There are only a few weeks left for the new generation of consoles to roll out. The first machines to do so will be the two models that Microsoft has prepared, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Although the media, including MeriStation, have already offered their impressions in detail, the North American giant has just published a video showing many of the systems features: interface, games, Quick Resume, etc.

Review of all functionalities

Over the course of nearly 15 minutes, Malik Prince and Harrison Hoffman, both from Xbox, demonstrate the capabilities of the new platforms. “During the video, you can take a deeper look at how we have managed to access games faster than ever,” they publish in the Xbox Wire entry, one of the official pages. They also show backward compatible titles, which have an improved appearance over the originals. Additionally, companies like The Coalition have optimized their titles for even better performance. Gears 5 is one of the examples that appear, a game that will soon receive new content. You can see it in its entirety just below these lines.

This video also affects the functionalities of the Xbox application, which “keep the console connected to your friends, even if you are not at home.” The dashboard, the new controller, the next-gen optimizations and the SSD storage have their place.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale on November 10. The first of them (499.99 euros) is the most powerful version, focused mainly on 4K televisions and with a disc player. The second costs 299.99 euros and offers a more compact next-generation experience, without a disc reader and not focused on 4K resolution. In both cases, the Xbox Game Pass service will remain a central part of Microsoft’s strategy.



