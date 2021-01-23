Microsoft reverses Xbox Live Gold price hike

Yesterday (22) Microsoft generated a great controversy on the internet when announcing a significant price increase in the subscription of Xbox Live Gold in the USA. Today (23), the company went public to announce that it is reversing its decision, in addition to bringing good news for those who like free to play games!

On its official Twitter, the company apologized for the controversy and said, “Today was not a big day. We always tried to do our best, but today we made a bad mistake. We heard you and are reversing the Xbox Live Gold price changes.”

In the same vein, Microsoft took the opportunity to announce that “to make Xbox Live more aligned with the way we see players at the center of the experience, we are removing the requirement to subscribe to Gold in order to play free to play titles. We are starting to work on it immediately and we’ll have updates on the topic in the coming months. ”

Today was not great. We always try to do our best for you and today we missed the mark. We hear you, and we’re reversing our Xbox Live Gold pricing updates. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

On its official website, Microsoft explained that “connecting and playing with your friends is an essential part of the video game experience, and we fail with the players who rely on it every day. (…) we are working hard to deliver changes to free to play games as soon as possible “.

What did you think of all this controversy? Are you happy with the free play of free games? Tell us in the comments below!