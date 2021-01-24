Microsoft Retracts Its Xbox Live Gold Price Increase

Microsoft announced that the subscription price of the Xbox Live Gold service will increase. However, the company announced that it withdrew this price increase, which came after the reactions from the players.

Microsoft announced that it will increase the price of the Xbox Live Gold service it offers for Xbox consoles. The company announced its new pricing on Xbox Live Gold at $ 11 per month, $ 30 for three months, $ 60 for 6 months.

However, it didn’t take long for the company to announce that it has withdrawn its price increase. In a statement made on the official Twitter account of Xbox, it was announced that they heard the reactions from the players and that they withdrew the price increase.

Hike to Xbox Live Gold has been withdrawn

In the blog post published on Xbox’s official website, it was stated that playing games with friends is an important part of acting. Stating that they failed to meet the expectations of the players regarding the price increase, Xbox announced that they withdrew the price increase that came to Live Gold as a result.

In addition, another announcement was made in this blog post. With this announcement, it was officially announced that the Xbox Live Gold subscription is no longer required for free-to-play games.

Xbox Live Gold gave Little Nightmares, Dead Rising, The King of Fighters XIII and Breakdown for free in January 2021. Of these games, Little Nightmares and Breakdown are available for free download until January 31, and Dead Rising until February 15.