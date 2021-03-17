Microsoft resolved blue screen error with some printers

Microsoft has released the patch to fix the blue screen error occurring on Windows 10 computers when trying to use certain printers. If you have experienced such a problem or your IT department is suffering from this problem, the update released yesterday will solve your problems while printing.

In the update notes, Microsoft says this issue only affects certain printers that use some apps, but does not provide any information on which apps are causing the problem. This issue affected some Kyocera, Ricoh and Zebra branded printers. Printing is a process that may be needed at any time, and it can be very frustrating to have problems doing it.

If you have experienced this problem, you can install the necessary update by going to Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update and clicking Check for Updates. Hopefully, after installing the update, if you are having problems, these problems will disappear.