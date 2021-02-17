Microsoft releases with enhancements for Windows10 1909

While we wait for more news related to the officialization of Windows 10 21H1, which should arrive in May or June without major news and focusing on offering implementations that prepare for Sun Valley, we have the officialization of the already traditional cumulative updates for stable distributions.

Identified by builds 18363.1411 and 17763.1790, these updates are focused on Windows 10 version 1909 and version 1809 respectively, which means that they do not reach users with more recent and official distributions in 2020.

Identified by the KB4601380 and KB4601383 files, respectively for builds 18363.1411 and 17763.1790, these updates bring as main highlight updates for troubleshooting IME problems, incorrect font processing, screen rendering after opening games on certain devices and values default for Internet Explorer registry keys.

In addition, an extensive list of more than 30 items classified as resolved is also revealed, involving a problem with Internet Explorer and Windows Internet, UAC, WinRM, of a startup problem in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), in the delay in the implementation of a Windows Hello for Business (WHfB) Trust Certificate and more.

Not least, we also have confirmation of known problems, with builds 18363.1411 being the loss of system and user certificates when upgrading a Windows 10 device, version 1809 or later to a more recent version and build 17763.1790, of the display error “0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND” related to some Asian language packs.

Users interested in installing the updates mentioned here can now check directly in Settings> Update and security for direct availability through Windows Update.