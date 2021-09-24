Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Preview for Insiders

This Thursday (23), Microsoft finally released the preview of Windows 11 release to users in the Insider program. The novelty is an important milestone in the development of the new operating system, since it is practically the same version that will be received by the public on the day of its debut — except for possible minor fixes, which can still be implemented in time.

More specifically, the preview refers to build “22000.194” of Windows 11 and includes all the latest changes from the latest test releases. As a reminder, this means the launch will feature new redesigns of apps like the Capture Tool, Calculator and Clock. In addition, there’s also the new look of the interface, with the centralized Taskbar, Widgets, rounded corners and much more.

On the other hand, some long-awaited features haven’t made it to Windows 11 yet, such as native support for Android apps. According to Microsoft, this function will not be available on the first day of release, but will arrive in the coming months thanks to a partnership with Amazon.

Check out the main news for Windows 11 in the video below:

Availability

Windows 11 will arrive via Windows Update to most of the public on October 5th. However, its launch will take a few months to complete, indicating that some Internet users may have to wait a little longer to try out the new features — with the minimum requirements established by Microsoft being the main evaluation criteria.