Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282 update for Beta and Release Preview channels

Microsoft released this Friday (15) a new update for Windows 11 Build 22000.282 that arrives for participants subscribed to the Beta and Release Preview channels in order to fix the main bugs and problems reported by users of these versions of the operating system.

The changelog related to the update mentions dozens of improvements introduced by the developer in several sections of the software, including improvements in the interface of the new generation of the operating system and problems that affect the machine’s performance.

As usual, users can update via Windows Update, and so far there are no complaints about the package. See below for fixes and improvements:

Full Changelog

We have fixed an L3 cache issue that may affect the performance of some applications on devices with AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original version).

We’ve fixed an issue for a small number of users that prevents the Start menu from working and you’ll see the updated taskbar design after upgrading to

Windows 11 (original version).

We’ve fixed a race condition that occurs during the early part of boot that can cause a stop error.

We have fixed a regression that can cause a 0x38 stop error on some machine configurations that use non-ASCII text in the registry.

We’ve fixed an issue with the interrupt handling of certain processors that can cause devices to stop responding.

We fixed an issue that caused PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume becomes full and the system stops responding.

We fixed an issue that caused the Server Manager app to disappear after you used it to remove Hyper-V features. This issue occurs when you install Server Manager on Windows 11 (original version) clients using Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT).

We’ve fixed a threading issue that can cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when under heavy load.

We fixed an issue that caused the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This is due to an unhandled access violation that occurs when using Desired State Configuration (DSC).

We fixed an issue that caused a device to stop responding when you forcibly turned it off while a Group Policy was being updated.

We have fixed an issue that causes file migration to fail between Distributed File

System (DFS) paths stored on different volumes. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

We’ve fixed an issue with an encoded font in the PowerShell shortcut file that distorts Japanese, Chinese, and Korean language fonts. This update fixed this issue for all newly created users on the machine. Existing users can use the file C: \ Users \ Default \ AppData \ Roaming \ Microsoft \ Windows \ Start Menu \

Programs \ Windows PowerShell \ Windows PowerShell.lnk to open PowerShell and resolve the issue. Alternatively, existing users can create a shortcut to this file on their desktop and use the shortcut to open PowerShell.

We fixed an issue with parsing time formats on events when milliseconds are excluded.

We fixed an issue that incorrectly processed some EMF (Enhanced Metafile Format) files. This problem occurs if you create the EMF files using third-party applications with ExtCreatePen() and ExtCreateFontIndirect().

We provide administrators with the option to reset the zoom to default for HTML dialogs in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

We’ve fixed an issue with Internet Explorer 11’s Business Mode Site List redirection to Microsoft Edge. Under certain circumstances, redirection opens a website in multiple tabs in Microsoft Edge.

We have fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you enter certain characters in the Input Method Editor (IME).

We fixed an issue with Prop.ertyGet in JScript9.dll .

We’ve fixed a memory leak that occurs when you use nested classes in VBScript.

We fixed an issue that failed to maintain NumLock state after a Fast Startup restart.

We fixed an issue with moving certain application windows. Moving these application windows can be extraordinarily slow if a File Explorer window is visible on the screen.

We’ve fixed an issue that intermittently prevented the Mail app from accepting keyboard input in the address and subject boxes.

Fixed an issue with the UI for renaming files using the folder view in File Explorer.

The UI fails to properly handle inline compositing using the new Japanese IME.

We have fixed an issue where using App-V causes black screens to appear intermittently when entering the credentials page.

We fixed an issue with an Internet print server failing to properly package the modified printer properties before sending the package to the client.

We’ve fixed an issue that may cause the Xbox Games Bar’s recording features to be unavailable.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause distortion in audio captured by voice assistants.

We have fixed an issue that causes a memory leak in lsass.exe when the pTokenPrivileges buffer is not flushed.

We have fixed an issue that could cause Kerberos.dll to stop working in LSASS (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous user-to-user (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) service requests for the same client user.

Fixed an issue with a nonpaged pool (NPP) leak from the UxSF pool tag. This leak occurs when Lsass.exe stops processing asynchronous Security Support Provider Interface (SSPI) calls.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevents you from enabling BitLocker on a thin-provisioned virtual machine (VM). The error is “A device connected to the system is not working” and the system logs, “STATUS_UNSUCCESSFUL”.

We improved the performance of MsSense.exe in environments with User Datagram Protocol (UDP) applications that require large amounts of bandwidth.

We’ve fixed an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.

We have enabled credentials for Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) users from Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) in Quick Assist.

We’ve fixed an issue that sometimes prevents Quick Assist users from using full-screen view after starting a remote assistance session.

We fixed an issue where Set-RDSessionCollectionConfiguration did not set the camerastoredirect custom property: s: value .

Fixed an IME mode instability in RemoteApp scenario. You must install this update on the Remote Desktop server and the Remote Desktop client.

We have fixed an issue that causes the IME toolbar to appear even when the RemoteApp is closed.

We fixed a registry keys paged pool memory leak for the virtual desktop ID that occurs in explorer.exe .

We’ve made minor adjustments to the contrast theme colors, such as making the hyperlinks more distinct when you hover over them while using the desert theme.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevented Narrator and other screen readers from announcing when the Start menu is open in certain cases.

We’ve fixed an issue that occurs if the search index is damaged in certain ways; search attempts using the taskbar or File Explorer fail.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevents the search window from appearing on a secondary monitor.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause the File Explorer window to lose focus when you map a network drive.

We’ve fixed an issue that sometimes causes the lock screen to appear black if you set up the slideshow.

We fixed a reliability issue with LogonUI.exe , which affects the rendering of network status text in the credentials screen.

We fixed an issue that prevented you from opening multiple instances of an app using Shift and clicking the app icon in the taskbar.

We’ve updated the visual design and animations for the chat icon on the taskbar.

We removed the warning about the loss of other people’s unsaved jobs when shutting down or restarting if no other users are logged in.

We’ve fixed an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, “Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart”. If a user is logged on longer than specified in the policy, the device may unexpectedly delete profiles on startup.We fixed an issue that failed to establish a connection with the

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) service or immediately dropped an RDP connection under certain circumstances.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause delays in inputting certain Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

We have fixed an issue that prevented the Start menu from opening after a video driver update.

We improve the accuracy of estimates for downtime when estimates are at least two minutes or more.

We have fixed a Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) domain controller memory leak that is reported in Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

We have fixed an issue that occurs when the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) binding cache is full and the LDAP client library receives a referral.

We fixed an issue in Adamsync.exe that affects the synchronization of large Active Directory subtrees.

We have fixed an issue that causes a deadlock when offline files are activated. As a result, CscEnpDereferenceEntryInternal contains parent and child locks.

We’ve added the ability to configure IP delimited by dot or dot (.).

We fix interchangeably with fully qualified hostnames in the following Group Policy settings.

