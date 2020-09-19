Microsoft Releases Preview of Windows 10 October Update

Microsoft has released the final preview of the Windows 10 October update for Insider users. The update, which will be offered to users later, includes many new features.

Users of Windows 10, the latest version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system, will get its new update next month. Windows 10 20H2 update comes with many new features to offer users.

Well, let’s see what Microsoft’s new update Windows 10 20H2, which has been hit by some users and highly appreciated by some users, will offer its users, what innovations will it bring.

What’s new with the Windows 10 October update

The Start Menu is being renewed in terms of design with the October update of Windows 10, which the technology giant released the final preview. In addition, notifications are being improved and Microsoft’s new Chromium-based browser, Microsoft Edge, comes pre-installed.

The internet browser Edge, which the company switched to Chromium, has a market share of 5% according to August 2020 data. The share of the browser on all platforms is 2.3%. The browser that is the leader of the market in this field is Google Chrome.

In addition to shipping the Edge browser preloaded with the update, Microsoft is bringing the ability to Alt + Tab between Edge tabs. The company also adds more features from the Control Panel to the Settings page.

The new update has been tested by Windows Insider users over the past few months. The company announced in its blog post that they expect the update published to be the final structure. The new update was released for Windows Insider users on Release Preview Channel as Build 19042.508 (KB4571756). If you are in the Insider program, choose ‘Download and install’ 20H2 from Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update.



