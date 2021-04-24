Microsoft Releases Preview of Office 2021 for Mac

Microsoft: This Thursday (22), Microsoft began to make available the preview of Office 2021 for Mac and corporate users, giving the chance to check out a sample of what is to come when the final version is released later this year, including also the package for Windows.

Unveiled in February, the 2021 edition of Office, aimed at those looking for a lifetime license instead of paying the monthly subscription for Microsoft 365, will support dark mode in all software included in the package and performance improvements for Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

There will also be new features such as the XLOOKUP feature for Excel, which makes it possible to find information in a table or range per line, and support for dynamic array, also in the spreadsheet editor. Other highlights are the Line Focus function in Word and the recording of presentations with narration in PowerPoint.

The preview of Office 2021 for Mac can be downloaded from the Microsoft website. It works on devices running macOS Mojave or higher, with a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and 10 GB of available storage space. According to the Redmond company, the package will have monthly updates and an activation key that will expire in January 2022.

Office 2021 LTSC

In addition to the version for Apple devices, the owner of Windows also launched the preview of Office 2021 LTSC, a variant of the suite that serves corporate users and includes practically the same news previously mentioned, also bringing the Microsoft Teams app.

In this case, the installation can be done on computers with Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel, Windows 10 LTSC 2019 and Windows Server 2019, which have at least 4 GB of RAM and 4 GB of free internal storage.

The download for 32- and 64-bit versions is available on the Microsoft website.