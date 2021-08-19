Microsoft Releases New Windows 11 Beta and Releases System ISO

Microsoft released a new preview of Windows 11 and finally brought out a feature long awaited by software enthusiasts: installation via ISO. With the change, users who are testing the operating system in beta version will be able to perform a clean installation of the system, either with a pendrive or with the OS image file itself.

The company has released the ISO preview version 22000.132, which was released to members of the Windows Insiders program last week. The novelty can be used by both developers and users enrolled in the beta test.

According to Microsoft, interested parties will be able to download the official Windows 11 ISO from the Insider Preview download site. The platform allows selecting the system edition and language, creating the installation image with the official Microsoft tool.

As Windows 11 is still available in testing, you must have an account linked to the Windows Insiders program to download — see how to do it here.

New beta edition available

In addition to releasing ISO file creation with Windows 11, Microsoft has also released a new system preview edition. Version 22000.160 is being distributed through Windows Update to all Insiders on the Dev and Beta channels.

The main change in the new edition of tests is the presence of the focus clock, which is now available in tests on the developer channel. Microsoft is also making adjustments to the update time estimation system, which should be made unique to computers with SSDs.

If you are a member of Windows Insiders and want to download version 22000.160 of Windows 11, simply search Windows Update for updates.