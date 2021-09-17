Microsoft Releases New Update on Windows 11 Beta Channel

Microsoft: After updating the Windows 11 trial version for Channel Dev with the new Tips app, Microsoft has released yet another Channel Beta build of the Insider program. Released this Thursday (16), build 22000.194 can also be downloaded on commercial PCs from the Release Preview Channel.

Cumulative update makes a major change from Windows 11 requirements on virtual machines. With the change, the requirements are the same as those of physical computers, that is, some virtual machines created previously may not be updated.

According to the company from Redmond, the package also includes new features in some apps. One of the products mentioned by the company is the Calculator, which, in addition to its renewed look, also gained more features to help with math exercises, finance management, and programming and engineering tasks.