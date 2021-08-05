Microsoft Releases New Build of Windows 11 for Insiders Users

This Thursday (5), Microsoft released the newest Beta version of Windows 11, its upcoming operating system, to Insiders and developers. The release, number 22000.120, features new features, an extensive list of fixes, and officially recognizes a number of bugs reported by users.

The main addition in the latest version of Windows 11 is the “Family Safety” widget, which makes it possible to check the latest activities of users who share the same family in their Microsoft accounts. Here, you can quickly check information such as the last recorded location for each individual, as well as their total screen time for a day.

The other news refer to improvements in various aspects of the system, such as:

Adjustments to the File Explorer context option set;

Visual adjustments to the Task Viewer, displayed by pressing the “ALT + Tab” keys;

Added a notification counter to the “Chat” app, which should gradually reach users.

Many fixes

In terms of fixes, version 22000.120 has several adjustments in different areas of Windows 11, such as its Taskbar; “Settings” and “File Explorer” applications; Start Menu and Search Bar; window switching behavior; input methods and more.

Overall, most of these changes fix or fix bugs that cause apps and resources to shut down, and add point-in-time improvements to the quality of use. You can check out the full list of implementations directly on the official Windows blog.