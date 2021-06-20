Microsoft Releases New Build of Patches for Windows 10 Insider

Microsoft: For those who are waiting for the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft gave a “scare” on Thursday night (17): a new version of Windows 10 Insider. In fact, it was the release of build 19043.1081 (KB5003690), the 11th of Windows 10 21H1, for all users registered in the Beta and Release Preview channels.

According to Microsoft’s official announcement on the Windows Insider Blog, the compilation brings 33 new fixes, highlighting the fix for a flaw that caused the text of the News and Interests widget to be blurry on some screen resolutions.

Also about News and Interests, a bug that occurred when the user tried to disable the feature with the right mouse button was fixed.

While we wait for Windows 11

Another issue, which primarily affects gamers, has also been fixed: When trying to install or launch a game from the Xbox Game Pass platform on a Windows 10 device, the user is redirected to the Microsoft Store Games Services page. Details of all fixes can be found directly on the Windows Insider Blog at this link.

It’s important to note that when this cumulative update becomes available to all users, it will appear as optional. That is, you will have to choose to receive it. If you don’t, all fixes will be included in the mandatory update that takes place on Tuesdays in Microsoft’s traditional Patch Tuesday.

And, of course: let’s not forget that the Redmond company apparently has everything ready to announce Windows 11 next week. So stay tuned.