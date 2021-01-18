Microsoft releases list of exclusive Xbox games for 2021

With the first half of 2021 already behind, Microsoft took the opportunity to update its fan base on all the exclusive titles that will be released for Xbox over the course of this year (in this case, all already announced so far).
The list is generous and embraces both the Xbox Series X / S and the Xbox One, and features representatives from virtually all types of games – including here Halo Infinite, The Medium, Microsoft Flight Simulator and others. Check out this complete list below:
Adios
The Artful Escape
The Ascent
The Big Con
CrossfireX
Dead Static Drive
Echo Generation
ExoMecha
Exo One
The Gunk
Halo Infinite
The Last Stop
Lake
Little Witch in the Woods
The Medium
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Psychonauts 2
RPG Time
Sable
Scorn
She Dreams Elsewhere
Shredders
Song of Iron
Tunic
Twelve Minutes
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
Warhammer 40K: Darktide
Way to the Woods
The Wild at Heart
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Did you like the list? Which game do you look forward to most? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.