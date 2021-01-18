Microsoft releases list of exclusive Xbox games for 2021

With the first half of 2021 already behind, Microsoft took the opportunity to update its fan base on all the exclusive titles that will be released for Xbox over the course of this year (in this case, all already announced so far).

The list is generous and embraces both the Xbox Series X / S and the Xbox One, and features representatives from virtually all types of games – including here Halo Infinite, The Medium, Microsoft Flight Simulator and others. Check out this complete list below:

Adios

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Big Con

CrossfireX

Dead Static Drive

Echo Generation

ExoMecha

Exo One

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

The Last Stop

Lake

Little Witch in the Woods

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Psychonauts 2

RPG Time

Sable

Scorn

She Dreams Elsewhere

Shredders

Song of Iron

Tunic

Twelve Minutes

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Way to the Woods

The Wild at Heart

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Did you like the list? Which game do you look forward to most? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.