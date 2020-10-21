Microsoft Released Windows 10 October 2020 Update

Although it is the second major update of 2020, the Windows 10 October 2020 update was released, which did not bring much change. The update, which makes small changes in the Start menu, Alt Tab menu and screen refresh rate settings, will take time to reach all users.

Microsoft has released the October 2020 update for Windows 10, which is the most current operating system and is used on over 1 billion devices. The October 2020 update, ‘the second biggest update of 2020’, does not bring major changes in terms of user experience, however.

With the Windows 10 October 2020 update, which we can describe as a Service Pack, the Start menu is getting a change that does not bring any functionality but makes the interface look cleaner and user-friendly. There are also a few minor changes to the Alt Tab menu, such as the Chromium-based Edge integration.

Application icons in the Start menu are getting rid of tiles

As you know, Microsoft has been using a similar design language in the Start menu since Windows 8, and application icons in this design language are displayed in boxes with a certain background color. With the October 2020 update, this situation changes and application icons are listed on a transparent background, independent of the tiles.

With the October 2020 update, the Alt Tab menu for switching between applications gets Chromium-based Edge integration. In this way, when you Alt Tab, you will be able to switch not only between applications, but also between different Edge tabs. We currently do not know whether this feature will work in different Chromium-based browsers.

You will be able to change the screen refresh rate in Windows 10 settings without using NVIDIA or AMD software.

Another change that Microsoft has introduced with the October 2020 update can especially please the players. As you know, Microsoft has never offered an easy way to switch between different screen refresh rates in operating systems. However, after the October 2020 update, you will be able to easily change the screen refresh rate when you follow the Settings> System> Display, Advanced Display Settings.

Although Microsoft has started releasing the October 2020 update as of today, the update may not reach your device immediately. Microsoft, which has had major problems especially in the second major update of last year, is releasing the update to users gradually, and you can go to Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update> Check for Updates to find out if the update is coming to your computer.



