Microsoft released update with improvements for iOS

In the last week we saw that the GroupMe app for iOS received an update with improvements that even allows a better integration of the service with Skype. Now, another Microsoft app gets an update with improvements to Apple’s operating system, Remote Desktop Mobile.

With this update some improvements will be implemented in the application, while the company also corrects several bugs found in its previous version. Most of them concern the application’s audio input and output mode.

In addition, the possibility of creating an overview of an enlarged session with an external mouse or trackpad has been added. To do this, simply press and drag the mouse or trackpad away from the pan icon. Another novelty allows the user to move the icon in an extended session by keeping the touch pressed and moving the finger.

See the full update changelog below:

Input mode (mouse pointer or touch mode) is now global on all active PCs and remote application connections.

Fixed an issue that prevented the microphone redirection from working consistently.

Fixed a bug that caused the audio output to be played on an iPhone headset instead of the internal speaker.

Added support for automatically switching audio output between the iPhone / iPad’s internal speaker, bluetooth speakers and Airpods.

Audio now continues to play in the background when exiting the client or locking the device.

Input mode automatically switches to Touch mode when using a SwiftPoint mouse on iPhones or iPads (not running iPadOS 13.4 or later).

Fixed graphics output failures that occurred when the server was configured to use AVC444 full screen mode.

Fixed bug fixes for VoiceOver.



