Microsoft Released Star Wars DLC Pack For Minecraft

Minecraft’s new Star Wars DLC pack offers content from the original Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Emperor Strikes Back, Return of The Jedi), in addition to the content of the most popular TV series The Mandalorian.

Star Wars DLC pack for Minecraft released

Minecraft players who acquire the Star Wars DLC pack will be able to travel in hyperspace among 12 planets in total. Players will be able to visit iconic locations such as Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor with their iconic X-Wing or TIE Fighter vehicles.

In addition to the planets and vehicles that can be used, there are many character costumes in the DLC pack. These include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Baby Yoda, and The Mandalorian (Din Djarin). In addition, the actors will be able to animate the famous scenes in the series once.

The blog post for the DLC pack also stated the following: “The DLC includes a map, a costume pack, a custom made texture set, UI improvement, and even licensed music.”

Star Wars has also taken its place next to famous Minecraft guest productions such as Toy Story, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can download the Star Wars DLC from the Minecraft store.



