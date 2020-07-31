Microsoft released assembly 19041.423 for Windows 10

This week we saw that the test version of the Microsoft operating system for developers, Windows 10 Insider received build 20180, which introduced software enthusiasts with a new theme for the Start Menu, in addition to some changes and fixes for the system.

Now, users of the public version can also celebrate a new update, which will be for build 19041.423 of Windows 10. As always, the main highlight of the update is the bug fixes found in the previous version.

One of the fixes present in the new version includes the lock for Microsoft Surface Pro X. In addition, it is also possible to find fixes for Nvidia cards in Surface Book 3.

However, it is important to note that this update is optional, so it will not be performed automatically. If the user wants to update, just access the “Optional Updates” section to install the update.

Check out the main modifications and corrections present in the update:

Fixed an issue when pasting mixed content from Microsoft Word images and text into Internet Explorer.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Magnifier to stop working in Microsoft Excel in certain situations. As a result, Microsoft Excel may also stop working.

Fixed an issue that may display 4K higher dynamic range (HDR) content that is darker than expected when you configure certain non-HDR systems for HDR Streaming.

Fixed an issue that causes the Settings page to close unexpectedly, preventing standard applications from being configured correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevents some applications from printing to network printers.

Fixed an issue that may prevent Internet connectivity on some cellular modems after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004.

Fixed an issue that prevents family safety features, such as time limits and activity reports, from working on ARM64 devices.

It is worth remembering that, according to a survey by AdDuplex, the 2004 version of Windows 10 is present in only 11% of computers with the Microsoft operating system.



