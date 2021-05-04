Microsoft Puts the Turbo: Almost 100 Games Are Already Compatible With FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

The new generation of Xbox consoles expands the catalog of games compatible with increasing frames per second, offering greater fluidity.Microsoft has significantly expanded its list of video games that support the FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, to a total of 97 titles. This has been shared by the company through a recent publication on Major Nelson’s official blog, detailing in each case the frames per second and whether or not it is available in both console models.

Up to 120 FPS in many games

Thus, if in recent weeks batches of between 5 and 10 games had been announced that were compatible with this new functionality of the new Xbox generation, now nothing more and nothing less than 74 more titles have been announced, reaching a figure of 97 compatible games. .

Among the improvements of FPS Boost we find the increase in the frames per second in the performance of the games both in Xbox Series X and in Series S, in many cases reaching 120 FPS, thus betting on a greater fluidity of the movements of the games . Of course, each case is different, since in some games it comes by default, in others it has to be activated and it depends on the console model that a game rises to one FPS figure or another. Here we leave you with the current list of games compatible with FPS Boost:

Alien Isolation

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Beholder Complete Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

DiRT 4

Dishonored – Definitive Edition

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dungeon Defenders II

Dying Light

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Gears of War 4

Golf with your Friends

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Hyperscape

Island Saver

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2

Lords of the Fallen

Mad Max

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 20

Moving Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Overcooked! 2

Paladins

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Realm Royale

ReCore

Sea of Solitude

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow Warrior 2

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

SMITE

Sniper Elite 4

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Steep

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within 2

The Gardens Between

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Two Point Hospital

UFC 4

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

Wasteland 3

Watch Dogs 2

Watch_Dogs

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life