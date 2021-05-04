Microsoft Puts the Turbo: Almost 100 Games Are Already Compatible With FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

The new generation of Xbox consoles expands the catalog of games compatible with increasing frames per second, offering greater fluidity.Microsoft has significantly expanded its list of video games that support the FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, to a total of 97 titles. This has been shared by the company through a recent publication on Major Nelson’s official blog, detailing in each case the frames per second and whether or not it is available in both console models.
Up to 120 FPS in many games
Thus, if in recent weeks batches of between 5 and 10 games had been announced that were compatible with this new functionality of the new Xbox generation, now nothing more and nothing less than 74 more titles have been announced, reaching a figure of 97 compatible games. .
Among the improvements of FPS Boost we find the increase in the frames per second in the performance of the games both in Xbox Series X and in Series S, in many cases reaching 120 FPS, thus betting on a greater fluidity of the movements of the games . Of course, each case is different, since in some games it comes by default, in others it has to be activated and it depends on the console model that a game rises to one FPS figure or another. Here we leave you with the current list of games compatible with FPS Boost:
Alien Isolation
Anthem
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield V
Beholder Complete Edition
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
DiRT 4
Dishonored – Definitive Edition
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dungeon Defenders II
Dying Light
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry New Dawn
Far Cry Primal
Gears of War 4
Golf with your Friends
Halo Wars 2
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Hyperscape
Island Saver
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
LEGO The Hobbit
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Life is Strange
Life is Strange 2
Lords of the Fallen
Mad Max
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Monster Energy Supercross 3
MotoGP 20
Moving Out
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
New Super Lucky’s Tale
Overcooked! 2
Paladins
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Prey
Realm Royale
ReCore
Sea of Solitude
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Shadow Warrior 2
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
SMITE
Sniper Elite 4
STAR WARS Battlefront
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Steep
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Evil Within 2
The Gardens Between
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
The LEGO Movie Videogame
Titanfall
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Two Point Hospital
UFC 4
Unravel 2
Unruly Heroes
Untitled Goose Game
Wasteland 3
Watch Dogs 2
Watch_Dogs
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life