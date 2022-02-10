Microsoft President Wants To Launch Call of Duty On Switch

Microsoft president Brad Smith has stated that he is interested in releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo Switch. Smith, who is also vice chairman of the board of directors, also expressed interest in bringing other Activision Blizzard games to the hybrid console.

The comments were made in an interview with CNBC, and represent another development of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. The main topic of the interview was the company’s plan to create a universal app store, where any app could be accessed from any supported device.

Within this logic, the company is already planning to expand its partnership with manufacturers other console manufacturers, Sony and Nintendo. Therefore, Brad Smith repeated what Phil Spencer had already said, and confirmed that Call of Duty will continue to be released for consoles in the PlayStation line.

Microsoft tries to make it clear that it will not monopolize the market

As the acquisition is yet to be evaluated by regulatory agencies, Microsoft executives are making it clear that they do not want to monopolize the market.

“One of the things we’re being very clear about going forward, especially with the regulatory review, is that the great current Activision Blizzard titles — like Call of Duty — will continue to release on PlayStation,” Smith said.

Smith uses Minecraft as an example of what Microsoft intends to do with Activision Blizzard

The president of Microsoft also brought up the example of the acquisition of Minecraft to demonstrate the company’s intention with its new purchases. “The first acquisition made after Satya Nadella became CEO was Minecraft,” explains Smith.

“That was in September 2014,” he continues. “And I think what we did with that acquisition is a clear indication of what we expect to do if we complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard.”