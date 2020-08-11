Microsoft postpones launch of Halo Infinite to 2021

As a result of the extension of social isolation measures imposed by authorities in various parts of the world to contain the advancement of the new coronavirus, Microsoft decided to postpone the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021.

As a justification, the company explained that the decision was made to ensure that the 343 Industries team – responsible for producing the title – has enough time to work on the game so that it can take advantage of all the features offered by the next generation of consoles, which will be scheduled at Microsoft with the launch of the Xbox Series X.

The information was released in a blog post, in which the company discussed the impact of the pandemic on the 343i team, which was affected by the company’s recent home-office policy. Check an excerpt from the note:

“The decision to change the release date is the result of several factors that contributed to the development challenges, including the continuing impacts related to COVID, which have affected us throughout this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work of our 343 Industries team , which has remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to send it out this holiday ]. ”

The title was expected to hit the market later this year, along with the arrival of the next generation of Microsoft consoles. In any case, the Redmond company has ensured that the postponement of Halo Infinite will not affect the commercial launch of the Xbox Series X, which is already confirmed for November of this year. There are no more precise details as yet as to which 2021 period Halo Infinite will arrive on the Xbox Series X.



