Microsoft Pluton processor revealed, the new security chip

Microsoft unveiled its new security chip for Windows PCs called Microsoft Pluton

Microsoft today announced the new Microsoft Pluton security processor. Microsoft Pluton will bring security advancements to future Windows PCs. Microsoft worked with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm for this new Pluton security processor.

This new security processor will make it significantly more difficult for attackers to gain access to the system, and will also enhance Microsoft’s ability to protect against physical attacks, prevent theft of credentials and encryption keys, and provide the ability to recover from errors in software.

More information about Microsoft Pluton

Pluton’s design eliminates the possibility of that communication channel being attacked by creating security directly on the CPU.

Windows PCs using the Pluton architecture will first emulate a TPM that works with the existing TPM APIs and specifications, allowing customers to immediately benefit from enhanced security for TPM-dependent Windows features such as BitLocker and System Guard.

Windows devices with Pluton will use the Pluton security processor to protect credentials, user identities, encryption keys and personal data. None of this information can be removed from Pluton even if an attacker has installed malware or has complete physical possession of the PC.

This is accomplished by storing sensitive data such as encryption keys securely within the Pluton processor, which is isolated from the rest of the system, helping to ensure that emerging attack techniques, such as speculative execution, cannot access key material.

Pluton also provides exclusive Secure Hardware Cryptography Key (SHACK) technology that helps ensure that keys are never exposed outside of protected hardware, including Pluton’s own firmware, providing an unprecedented level of security for Windows clients.

Pluton provides a flexible and upgradeable platform for running firmware that implements the end-to-end security functionality that Microsoft creates, maintains, and updates. Pluton Windows computers will integrate with the Windows update process in the same way that Azure Sphere Security Service connects to IoT devices.

AMD Product Security Chief Jason Thomas said: At AMD, security is our highest priority and we are proud to have been at the forefront of designing hardware security platforms to support features that help protect users from more sophisticated attacks. As part of that vigilance, AMD and Microsoft have partnered closely to continuously develop and improve processor-based security solutions, starting with the Xbox One console and now on the PC. We design and build our products with security in mind, and bringing Microsoft’s Pluton technology to the chip level will enhance the already strong security capabilities of our processors.

On the other hand, Mike Nordquist, Senior Director, Intel Business Customer Security mentioned: Intel continues to partner with Microsoft to promote the security of Windows PC platforms. The introduction of Microsoft Pluton in future Intel CPUs will allow for greater integration between Intel hardware and the Windows operating system.

Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to continue working with Microsoft to help make a host of devices and use cases more secure. We believe that an integrated, hardware-based root of trust like Microsoft Pluton is an important component in securing multiple use cases and the devices that enable them, said Asaf Shen, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



