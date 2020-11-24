Microsoft plans to turn Xbox into app for TVs

In an interview published today (24), Phill Spencer explained that an Xbox app for Smart TVs is likely to be launched in the next 12 months, and also said he believes there is no technical impediment to this.

It is worth remembering that Microsoft has been working hard on its game streaming service, Project xCloud, which is already in the initial deployment phase for Android devices. Apparently, it will also be enabled in the future for web and iOS, a step that would easily allow an expansion to TV, browsers and others.

In addition, there are plans for integration with Facebook Gaming, and even without many details disclosed, a partnership with Samsung at the beginning of the year for the platform.

However, even with all the advances, there are no signs that the company intends to leave consoles and hardware aside. “When we think of xCloud, which is our version of Stadia or Luna, I think it needs to evolve into games that really run between a hybrid environment of cloud and local computing capacity. It really is a junction between the two, ”said the head of the Xbox division.

This could mean that the service will be made available at some point for the Xbox Series S / X, which would allow players to quickly test a game or demo before downloading the title on the Game Pass or deciding to purchase it.

So, would you like to see Xbox as an app on your TV? Tell us in the comments section!



