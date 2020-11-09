Microsoft plans to buy more studios in Japan

A news recently released by the Bloomberg website revealed that Microsoft still has plans to expand its list of studios further, as there is an intention to buy some producers that are in Japan.

According to the website, both small and larger studios claimed to be in contact with the person responsible for the Xbox, but without giving details of the stage where the talks are for the purchase. It was also not mentioned which producers would be targeted by Microsoft.

It is worth remembering that Bill Gates’ company has been acquiring more studios to work on titles for its consoles for some time, with ZeniMax and Bethesda being the most recent acquisitions.



