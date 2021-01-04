Microsoft plans a visual rejuvenation for Windows

Microsoft plans to make a “comprehensive visual rejuvenation for Windows”, designed to notify Windows operating system users that “Windows is back”. This information came about thanks to a recent job posting by Microsoft for a software engineering role in the Windows Core User Experiences team.

The job posting stated: “In this team, our core platform to manage and deliver a comprehensive visual refresh of Windows experiences to notify our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user operating system experience for customers. You will work with our Surface and OEM partners. ”

Microsoft quietly removed all references to this “extensive visual rejuvenation” this morning, after several Windows enthusiasts noticed the job post over the past weekend. While Microsoft has been promising visual revisions to Windows 10 for years with its Fluent Design system, rumors suggest the company is planning major UI changes for Windows that will be released later this year.

Microsoft Windows will overhaul interface elements

Windows Central first reported these user interface changes, codenamed Sun Valley, last October. The company plans to overhaul the operating system to modernize the Start menu, File Explorer, and built-in applications in Windows 10, and to make the user interface more consistent. Some user interface changes; It will include sliders, buttons and controls found throughout Windows, as well as updates for apps running on the operating system.

Additionally, Microsoft is working to improve the tablet mode experience, particularly the way devices like the company’s Surface series switch between mouse / trackpad usage and touch-based interactions.

Microsoft has been working to improve user interface consistency across Windows in recent years. We will see most of these with Windows 10X. The company also introduced new Windows 10 icons about a year ago, then made some minor changes to the Start menu a few months later.

All of these works come at a time when Microsoft is pointing out that the interest in Windows is increasing again. Surface chief Panos Panay also took on the role of being in charge of Windows in October, after making signs of some additional Windows 10 UI changes last year. After experiencing a leap in Windows usage due to the pandemic, Microsoft thinks it may be more ready than ever to deliver the user interface refresh it has promised for years for the operating system.



