Microsoft Opens Jobs in Technology Program for Black Women

Microsoft announced, last Monday (13), that it has opened enrollment for Black Women in Tech, a training program focused on training black women for the technology market. In all, there are 50 vacancies for black and brown women, who can apply until September 19th on this site.

In addition to filling out a questionnaire, candidates must participate in the Cloud Skill Challenge, a virtual challenge that is carried out through Microsoft Learn, a free online learning platform.

Program participants will receive mentoring focused on technology and technical certifications in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) and Security Fundamentals (SC-900).

According to Microsoft, soft skills, career development and basic English modules will also be offered. The trainees will participate in the employability fair promoted by the company, in which they will connect professionals to the company’s partner companies, with the aim of strengthening networking for job opportunities.

At the end of Black Women in Tech, they will receive vouchers to take the Microsoft certification exams on AZ-900 and SC-900. Classes start on September 27th and will run until December 22nd. There will be a graduation and closing ceremony, which will be held on the last day of the course.

Among the criteria, candidates must be over 18 years old, declare themselves black or brown and meet the requirements for filling out the questionnaire, which will be sent to the candidates by email.