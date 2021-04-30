Microsoft Opens 1,200 Free Places for Training Courses

Microsoft: During a live broadcast last Thursday (29), Microsoft announced that it will offer 1,200 free places on teaching trails Fundamentals of Microsoft Cloud Computing (AZ-900) and Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI-900 ).

According to the giant, the initiative is the result of a partnership with the Minha Chance Program, of the São Paulo State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science and Technology (SDE), and the Paula Souza Center (CPS).

Of the total, there will be a thousand opportunities for students from State Technical Schools (Etecs) and Technology Colleges (Fatecs) and 200 for young people from the community in general, and the selection will be made through an online exam, in which candidates can choose on the 8th or 9th of May.

In turn, the classes, guided by market experts and CPS professors, certified by Microsoft, are scheduled for the period between May 15 and June 19 in a virtual way, comprising a workload of 36 hours of technical content and more four hours of concepts related to the development of socioemotional and behavioral skills.

“Each person is able to do memorable things when technology is at their fingertips. At Microsoft we believe that technology has the potential to positively help transform the society in which we live, so we want to make qualification accessible to everyone and prepare our students for the opportunities of the future, “says Vera Cabral, director of education at Microsoft Brazil.

Diverse opportunities

At the end of the training, highlights Microsoft, the top 200 participants will receive, free of charge, vouchers for Microsoft certification exams related to the topics worked on.

“With this partnership, we will provide our young people with access to employment, entrepreneurship and income opportunities, and the chance to build a promising career in the technology area”, explains Patrícia Ellen, Secretary of Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Government of the State of São Paulo.

Registration is now open and can be done until May 7. Just click here.