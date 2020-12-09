Microsoft open to expand Xbox Game Pass

Despite the full offering of Xbox Game Pass games and services, which included EA Play in November, Microsoft is considering more settings.

Xbox Game Pass is currently Microsoft’s great bulwark in the video game sector. The company has managed to turn the Ultimate modality into the highest value service both in terms of quantity and value for money that is difficult to beat; but that may not be the final brand configuration. After adding EA Play at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last November, the company plans to expand the range of services if necessary.

“We are open to making alliances with partners and other subscription services”

In words to GamingBible, the head of marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has explained that Microsoft is open to expand Xbox Game Pass, as we have seen recently with a timid but declared approach to the film and series sector: 30 days of Disney + totally free. “EA Play was their great independent subscription service,” he begins by saying about Electronic Arts. Now, including it in Game Pass brings great value; I mean, we think the best we can do is continue to add more value to Game Pass. It is our main objective ”, adds Greenberg.

The ultimate all-in-one: not just video games

The interesting thing about his words comes when he makes it clear that these additions do not mean that they will prevent people from choosing. Currently there are three modalities: Xbox Game Pass for console, for PC and Ultimate, which includes both aspects, the possibility of playing streaming on Android devices as well as Xbox Live Gold (the current price in Spain is 12.99 euros per month without contemplate offers).

“We are open to making alliances with partners and other subscription services, because we know many people that the best way to enjoy games or other forms of entertainment is by choosing the all-in-one plan at the lowest possible price per month,” he insists, leaving thus the doors open to subscriptions that are not based solely on video games. “If you extend that with other services, not necessarily video games, there you have great potential,” and he gives Hulo as an example, which includes various types of subscription in its share of the United States market.

Above all, Xbox Game Pass does not lose its way and its plan for December is especially striking: Control, Haven, Dragon Quest XI S, Call of the Sea, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Rage 2 (PC) and many more.



