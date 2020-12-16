Microsoft Office news for Apple M1!

Saying goodbye to Intel processors and introducing the new Arm-based processor M1 on November 10, Apple made an ambitious entrance to the market. The processor, which scored very well in single-core and multi-core tests, managed to deliver a performance above the promised. However, the main strength of the M1 emerges with the applications receiving Arm support. Now comes Microsoft Office support for the Mac family with Apple M1 processors.

Microsoft Office support for Mac family with Apple M1 processors

Application support for Apple’s M1 processor continues to expand. Although the applications that have not yet been updated by the developer work well with the M1, the main performance increase is experienced after Arm support. In a new blog post published by Microsoft, it was stated that official support is coming for M1 processors. After the Google Chrome support for the M1 recently, another popular app has become compatible with the M1.

Along with this, the Office application has also been updated. With Microsoft Office support for the Apple M1, applications such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote have all become compatible with the M1 processor. According to Microsoft, users will be able to notice significant performance improvements when using Office applications on Macs with M1 processors. In addition, the Office applications have been redesigned with macOS Big Sur’s design guidelines.

Some additional improvements have also been made in Outlook for Mac. With the new update, iCloud account support is brought for the Outlook application. Thus, iCloud accounts can be added to Outlook and stored with other accounts.

In the future, apps are expected to be updated more rapidly for the M1. The limitation of a processor that can get a very high score on the single and multi-core side due to software will not satisfy users.



