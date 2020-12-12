Microsoft Office Files Can Be Edited in Gmail

Google adds a new feature to its popular email service Gmail that will delight its users. With the new features that will be offered to users, Microsoft Office files can be edited without downloading.

Owner of Gmail, one of the world’s largest e-mail providers, Google continues to bring new features to this service. The feature that the company has added this time will be especially useful for users who frequently send and receive Microsoft Office files.

With the new feature added to Gmail, users will be able to edit the office files they add to their e-mails without requiring a separate download. Moreover, there will be no change in the format of the Word file after this process.

Word files can be edited in Gmail

Google said in a statement that millions of users who use their applications need to use other tools. It was also stated that Word documents can now be edited after being added to Gmail and this feature will be available to users in a short time.

Microsoft Office files attached to e-mails had to be downloaded and re-attached to the e-mail after necessary actions were taken in order to change or edit the content. With this new feature of Gmail, there will be no need for download and restore.

Moreover, there will be no change in the format of these files, which are attached to the e-mail and can be opened with a single click. Many users will be delighted that major services such as Gmail and Office offer such facilities.

Also, this feature will not stop here. According to the news in Digital Information World, in the near future, the images behind the watermark or the text will also be included in this feature. The main purpose here is to speed up the exchange of information, its use and to save time. Well, what do you think about this feature? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



