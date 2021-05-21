Microsoft Office Android App Dark Theme Support

Microsoft is finally adding a dark theme to the Office app for Android. While the Microsoft Office app has been available on iOS and Android for over a year, only the iOS version included built-in dark theme support so far.

Sourab Nagpal, a product manager at Microsoft, said, “This was a feature highly requested by most of our customers.” says. “Many people prefer to use Dark Mode as it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working with mobile devices.”

The latest version Office app for Android will now automatically enable dark mode if you set this as a system preference on your Android device. Dark mode can also be changed from the home tab in the Office application. Microsoft says dark mode for Office will gradually become available on Android in the coming weeks, so it may not appear to all users at the same time.

Microsoft’s Office application for Android; Combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint in one application. It also includes quick actions such as scanning PDFs or even converting whiteboards, text and charts into digital versions. You can download Microsoft’s Office application for Android from the Google Play Store.