Microsoft, new webcam and speaker for meetings

Microsoft’s long-awaited new webcam was announced with a range of accessories designed for home work and education. Rumors of a new Microsoft webcam have been around for years, and the result is what Microsoft calls the Modern Webcam. This product will begin to be distributed to buyers in June for a price of $ 69.99. Microsoft Modern Webcam is basically a very simple and affordable 1080p webcam.

Microsoft Modern Webcam supports 1080p HDR output at 30 fps and connects to the computer via USB-A, not USB-C. It is not like the 4K webcam found on the Microsoft Surface Hub 2, nor does it include Windows Hello support. This truly simple webcam is designed to quickly add a better video calling option to an existing laptop or PC for students or staff. Microsoft has also added a privacy cover and LED indicator to let users easily see when the webcam is active.

Also, Microsoft is launching a new USB-C speaker. The modern USB-C Speaker is primarily designed for Microsoft Teams. It also includes a button to launch a control panel for Teams with quick actions for meetings. Microsoft’s USB-C speaker includes omnidirectional microphones and eliminates background noise to improve sound quality. There are also mute, volume and call button controls at the top of the dark fabric design.

This speaker has a body about 15 centimeters wide, containing a storage space for the USB-C cable. Also included is a carrying bag. Although it is primarily designed for meetings, you can also output any sound from the speaker. Thus, it will also be suitable for music. Microsoft’s USB-C speaker will be available abroad in June for a price of $ 99.99.

Also yesterday, Microsoft launched the Surface Headphones 2 Plus as well as new USB and wireless headphones. All three devices have a Microsoft Teams button. You can read more about these here.