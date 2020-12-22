Microsoft, McAfee and other companies join forces

Increasing concern in the technology market, ransomware attacks officially won this week an important rival, which will seek through the union of companies specialized in the technology and security market, with the creation of a task force called Ransomware Task Force (RTF).

With strong names like Microsoft, McAfee, Citrix and the Institute for Security and Technology (IST), the initiative combines private, public and non-profit entities in the search for the union of forces the ability to respond more effectively to the problems of ransomware that appear on the internet constantly.

According to the official publication made on the blog of the Institute for Security and Technology (IST), it is also mentioned that the RTF will commission the work of specialists and interested parties to come together around examined solutions.

RTF will evaluate existing solutions at different levels of the ransomware death chain, identify gaps in the solution application, and create a roadmap of concrete goals and actionable milestones for high-level decision makers. To contribute to the final roadmap, RTF will commission expert work and involve stakeholders in all industries to come together around examined solutions.

Below, you can see the 19 companies that are part of the ransomware task force (RTF)

Aspen Digital

Citrix

The Cyber ​​Threat Alliance

Cybereason

The CyberPeace Institute

The Cybersecurity Coalition

The Global Cyber ​​Alliance

McAfee

Microsoft

Rapid7

Resilience

SecurityScorecard

Shadowserver Foundation

Stratigos Security

Team Cymru

Third Way

UT Austin Stauss Center

Venable LLP

Institute for Security and Technology

More information related to the new group is due to be released soon, as soon as the official website of the Ransomware Task Force becomes available, something that will possibly happen in January 2021.



