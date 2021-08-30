Microsoft May Limit Windows 11 Updates On Older PCs

Microsoft: Last Friday (27), Microsoft clarified doubts about the requirements of Windows 11, alleviating part of Internet users. At the time, the company confirmed that it will be possible to install the upcoming operating system on older computers, as long as alternative methods are used in the process. However, it is still possible that there are more conditions than previously established by the Giant of Redmond.

According to The Verge website, Microsoft evaluates not to distribute Windows 11 updates to computers that received the system through alternative means to Windows Update, such as ISOs. If confirmed, this means that new security patches and even drivers will not automatically be received by the “divergent” devices, leaving the PC potentially vulnerable.

While Microsoft’s alleged decision may still be a real risk, it’s unlikely the company will limit updates to these devices in the long term — especially given their track record with Windows 7. As The Verge explains, the move can be understood as a legal protection against devices operating with Windows 11 below the minimum requirements, that is, in addition to the guarantee of official operation.

However, this does not mean that users will run out of updates, as it will still be possible to get them from the Microsoft directory and install them manually — just like in the “old days”. If the method is not feasible, the current alternative is the infamous hardware improvement proposed by the company, which requires at least an 8th Generation processor from Intel or Ryzen 3, from AMD. You can check all supported models by clicking here.

Microsoft Positioning

“These updated system requirements will enable us to provide a higher quality, safer, more reliable Windows experience for our customers and meet the needs of a diverse and evolving ecosystem. We continue to provide choices to our Windows customers to better serve us your individual needs, which includes our support of Windows 10 through October 14, 2025.”