Microsoft Makes It Difficult To Switch From the Default Browser in Windows 11

It’s not news to anyone that Microsoft has always worked to make life difficult for users when it comes to looking for a browser other than Edge. According to a publication by the website The Verge this Wednesday (18), some representatives of major browsers such as Mozilla, Opera and Vivaldi are complaining that, with Windows 11, things will get even more difficult.

In its future operating system, Microsoft changed the way it defines default applications. As is currently the case in Windows 10, a prompt appears as soon as you install a “different” browser and open a web link for the first time. But the similarity ends there: in Windows 11, if you forget to check the box “always use this application”, the default is not changed.

Since, most of the time, we have a tendency to automatically start the desired browser, without worrying about setting it up for continuous use, this option will no longer appear. As a result, Chrome and other rival Microsoft Edge browsers will continually ask users to set them as the default, and now within a much more complex framework than today.

What do Edge’s competing browsers say?

Changes made by Microsoft in Windows 11, in how to change the default applications, will now require changes to be made by file or link type rather than a single option. That is, if you want to use Chrome, for example, you will have to configure the browser to open HTM, HTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP, XHT, XHTML, FTP, HTTP and HTTPS, as shown in the image above.

In a statement to The Verge, Opera’s head of browsers, Krystian Kolondra, says it’s very unfortunate when “a platform vendor is obscuring a commonly used feature to improve the position of their own product.” when you know the Edge is an excellent browser, which many will naturally opt for.