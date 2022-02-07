Microsoft Links Activision Blizzard Purchase to Metaverse

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella further explained the company’s plans for the metaverse and how the recent acquisition of giant Activision Blizzard fits into that idea and contributes to the development of a vast, unified digital platform.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the executive says that the metaverse envisioned by Microsoft is “essentially about creating games” and putting people, places and things in a single digital environment, helping to democratize game development. “In gaming, we see the metaverse as a collection of communities and individual identities anchored in strong content franchises and accessible on any device,” he says.

He was even bold enough to call the plan the “next internet”, putting Activision Blizzard as a key part of that idea. “For me, just being great at game development gives us permission to build the next platform, which is essentially the next internet: this embedded presence,” says Nadella.

A single and complete platform

“Today, I play something, but I’m not in the game. Now, we can start dreaming that in these metaverses, I can literally be new, just like I can be with you in a boardroom. This metaphor will manifest. in different contexts”, he explains.

In the interview, the CEO was still calm about a possible investigation by regulatory bodies into possible monopoly accusations that could bar the acquisition.