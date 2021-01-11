Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ with Intel Tiger Lake

Microsoft unveiled this Monday (11) Surface Pro 7+, an updated version of the tablet released last October. One of the brand’s attractions at CES 2021, the model equipped with Windows 10 Pro arrives with several new features, such as the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors.

According to the Redmond giant, the new version of Surface Pro 7 will be available in versions with Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7 chipset, with the i5 model being the only one that supports 4G LTE connections.

It is also worth mentioning the removable SSD, available in the options of 128 GB, 256 GB (Wi-Fi or LTE), 512 GB and 1 TB (Wi-Fi), and the longer battery, with a 15-hour autonomy (13, 5 hours in 4G mode), about 5 more hours compared to the 2020 model.

The rest of the configuration includes RAM with options from 8 GB to 32 GB, 12.3-inch PixelSense screen (2736 x 1824 pixels resolution), 5 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera with 1080p video recording. There are also speakers with Dolby Atmos, USB-C and USB-A ports, P2 connector for headphones, card reader (LTE version) and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Available for businesses and schools

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus will be on sale from the next 15th, in black and silver colors, being offered to corporate customers in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom and other European countries.

As for Surface Pro 7+ prices, prices vary by configuration. The version with Core i3, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is the cheapest, costing US $ 900, while the model with i7, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal space is the most expensive, coming out at US $ 2.8 thousand.