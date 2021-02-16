Microsoft launches Office app optimized for iPads

Microsoft finally adapted the Office app for iPads. Apple tablets were already running the service package, but now the program takes the full potential of devices with larger screens, instead of simulating an experience that resembles the app on iPhones.

The Office app ran on iPads in windowed mode, without taking advantage of the tablets’ larger display. With optimization for iPadOS, users can now use Word, PowerPoint and Excel across the entire display of line devices and perform more precise gestures in the larger display area.

Despite being optimized for larger screens, the iPad app has not lost some interesting features in the Office edition for mobile devices. The iPadOS version of the app has functions such as quick document creation and image conversion to text.

The Office app was launched at the beginning of last year for mobile devices and brings a unified experience with Microsoft services. The tool brings Word, PowerPoint and Excel functions in just one application.

The Office app can be downloaded for free for Android and iOS. While some features of the service can be used free of charge, the full potential of the tool is only available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.